$ sudo npm install -g node-red $ cd ~/.node-red $ npm install node-red-contrib-chatbot $ node-red
RedBot for Node-Red is the fastest way to build and maintain a chat bot
Build your chat bot visually connecting blocks like receivers, senders, message, images without coding. Maintaining and fine tuning your chatbot without
Let your chat bot interact with the Node-Red ecosystem: IoT, databases, external services. More than 1,000 flows and nodes are already available from the community
Soon or later your chat bot must interact with the external world. That is the reason why a chat bot platform must be open source: if you need a feature, just do it or ask the community
Build your chatbot using RiveScript or Natural Language Processing algorithms. Extract relevant information (like numbers, email, etc.) from user's sentences easily and store in the user session
Use Smooch to integrate your chatbot directly in your website or blog. Create your web site assistant in minutes using the same logic
Use advanced chat elements like images, audio, maps, inline buttons, text-to voice, QR-codes, etc, capture user's position, image uploads, etc. with simple blocks, all without coding.
Store user information and answers into sessions. Manipulate session variable with specific nodes, in JavaScript nodes or with a Handlebars-like {{syntax}}
Extend the platform using JavaScript to create function nodes or reusable flows